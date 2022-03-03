Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.25. 1,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.93. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.