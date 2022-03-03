Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.90.

SNOW stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

