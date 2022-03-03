Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $355.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

