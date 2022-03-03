SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $12.56. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,122,215 shares.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

