Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given New €16.80 Price Target at UBS Group

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €14.80 ($16.63) to €16.80 ($18.88) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEYMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

SEYMF stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.