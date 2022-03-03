SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Up 2.1%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.