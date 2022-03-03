SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $446,611.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $33.27 million and approximately $446,611.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

