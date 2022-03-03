Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 2,005,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Sotera Health has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

