Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Down 2%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.61). 12,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 58,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205.30 ($2.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.84. The firm has a market cap of £89.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91), for a total value of £5,898.68 ($7,914.50). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,958.

About Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.