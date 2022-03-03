South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

