South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.
Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.31.
SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
