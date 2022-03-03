Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

