Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

SO traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 182,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,411. Southern has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.