S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.11.

SPGI stock opened at $393.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.38 and a 200-day moving average of $440.23. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $325.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

