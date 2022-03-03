SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,706. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

