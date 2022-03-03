SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.34

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 320344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

