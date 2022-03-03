SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $305.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.