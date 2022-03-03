SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMF. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.02. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $111.70 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

