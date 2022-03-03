SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 84,570 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPI Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

