Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to €63.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.