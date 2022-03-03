Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to €63.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

