Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Splunk updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.33. 305,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Splunk by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

