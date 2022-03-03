Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 107,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,646,114 shares.The stock last traded at $123.92 and had previously closed at $114.92.

The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

