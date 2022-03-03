SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,067,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPONF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 1,543,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,248. SponsorsOne has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About SponsorsOne (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SponsorsOne (SPONF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.