Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,007 shares of company stock worth $3,020,504 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Square by 533.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after acquiring an additional 385,685 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Square by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

