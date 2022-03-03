Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $124.26 on Monday. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 400.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.