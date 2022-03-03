Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 20,999 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

