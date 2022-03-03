Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.