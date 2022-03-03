Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

IAS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.