Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rani Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

