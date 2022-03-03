Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 104,423 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,161,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,301 shares of company stock valued at $67,107,898. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

