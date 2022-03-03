Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

