StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.58 million and the lowest is $178.50 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
Shares of NYSE:SRT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 17,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.46. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.