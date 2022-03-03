StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.58 million and the lowest is $178.50 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in StarTek by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in StarTek by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 17,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.46. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

