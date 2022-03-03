Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STER. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Sterling Check stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $21,434,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

