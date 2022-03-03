Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.69-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.690-$2.880 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 8,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.64. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

