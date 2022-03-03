Stewart Information Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:STC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,642. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

