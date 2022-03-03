Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

