Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

