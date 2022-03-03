STMicroelectronics Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,640. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after buying an additional 385,671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

