Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ceragon Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,489 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,127% compared to the average volume of 516 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

