StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 135,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,947. The company has a market cap of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

