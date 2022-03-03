StockNews.com Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Buy

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of GLP opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $874.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.24. Global Partners has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $27.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.
About Global Partners (Get Rating)
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
