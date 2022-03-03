StockNews.com Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Buy

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GLP opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $874.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.24. Global Partners has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $27.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

