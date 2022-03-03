StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

