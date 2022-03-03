StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.