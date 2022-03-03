StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
