StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

GASS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

