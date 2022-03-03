StockNews.com Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.20.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.