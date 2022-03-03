StockNews.com Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $159.07 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

