StockNews.com Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.32) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.20) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,001.17.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.