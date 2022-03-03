StockNews.com Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Strong-Buy

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5 Networks stock opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average of $215.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,937 shares of company stock worth $2,369,461. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

