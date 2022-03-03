Stolper Co Buys 1,079 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,499 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

