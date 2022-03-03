Stolper Co Buys 3,315 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 3,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,132. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

