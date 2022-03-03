Stolper Co Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stolper Co decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 141,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.23. 23,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

